Sutton St James will have its first bus service in nearly three decades ... largely thanks to a public spirited villager who spotted the Stagecoach number 49 passing through without stopping.

The parish council joined forces with John Hayes, who was MP for South Holland and The Deepings until Parliament dissolved for the general election, to persuade Stagecoach to create a stop in the village.

And the campaign worked.

The new bus stop is outside the church, in Chapel Gate, and six day a week services to Spalding and Wisbech start on July 10.

Parish councillors believe the village has been without buses since 1988.

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison told members: “Brilliant. We have got bus services. Absolutely fantastic, that’s a really, really, really positive thing.”

Coun Chris Griggs said: “Of the people who approached me about it, most were widows who don’t drive and they have said they have had to rely on everybody else.”

Mr Hayes told the Free Press the bus company will be providing a really important service to the village.

He said: “There are still a lot of people who don’t have access to a car.”

• The bus to Spalding leaves Chapel Gate at 9.15am, arriving at 10.25am – the return bus leaves Spalding at 1.10pm. The bus for Wisbech leaves Chapel Gate at 9.15am, arriving at 10.30am – the retrun bus leaves Wisbech at 12.45pm.