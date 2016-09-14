Fires in Wigtoft, Crowland, Bourne and Wyberton Fen.

Firefighters dealt with a number of incidents across South Holland, Bourne, Wyberton Fen and Wigtoft during the past 24 hours.

A stack fire in Green Lane, Wigtoft, reported just before 11.50pm on Tuesday and visible from the A17 was left to burn overnight before firefighters came back to check it yesterday morning.

On Tuesday, a car fire in Deeping High Bank, Crowland, was reported just before 9pm and put out by a crew from Market Deeping.

Also on Tuesday, about three tonnes of garden waste alight in fields off South Street, Bourne, was dealt with by firefighters just after 7.35pm.

Earlier, a stubble field fire in Wyberton Fen, was put out by firefighters from Boston at about 3.05pm.