Firefighters from Spalding put foot to pedal for two wonderful causes

Crews from Spalding Fire Station collected for The Fire Fighters Charity and the Newlife charity for disabled children, in support of colleagues Clive Baillie and Kyle Campbell, who are tackling the Three Peaks Challenge and cycling in between.

The collection was at Sainsbury’s Spalding, where they took it in turns to ride two static bikes, managing to cycle 200 miles and raise a fantastic £752.

Firefighters' charity static cycle ride

They also put on a fire safety display and Blaze Bear was outside with the fire engine, handing out sweets and stickers to the kids.

The crew thanked the people of Spalding for their continued support and generosity, and Sainsbury’s and its staff for hosting the event and being so helpful all day.