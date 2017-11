Have your say

Friefighters were called to deal with a blaze in Sutton St James yesterday evening (Thursday November 2).

Crew discovered a quantity of tyres alight at 6.40pm, on Bardlings Drove.

They extinguished the blaze using a single hose reel.

Also yesterday evening, at 7.42, the Deepings fire crew was called to Pendlebury Drive, Deeping St James, after the smell of burning was detected.

Fortunately, this turned out to be from an overhearing electrical appliance.