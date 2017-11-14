Firefighters and cricket club benefit from Lutton and Long Sutton cricket match

Proceeds of an annual charity cricket match between villagers from Lutton and members of Long Sutton CC went to two deserving causes.

A brilliant £527.40 was raised during the match between Old Luttonians and Long Sutton back in May and, at a cheque presentation held at the Jolly Crispin pub in Lutton, £260 was presented to The Fire Fighters Charity and £260 to Long Sutton Cricket Club.

Money was raised by refreshments sold on the day and a raffle thanks to a number of donations from Boyes, Long Sutton Co-op, Mal’s Vintage Tea Shop, Time Out, Tydd Leisure, Pledgers and Hovenden Park, as well as from players and their families who gave generously. There was also a barbecue after the match

• Pictured, from left, are (back) Dave and Wendy Jeffries, Tracy Booth, Jenny Weight, Mark Chambers, Michelle Phillips, Chrissie Chambers, (front) James Baker of The Fire Fighters Charity, Peter Weight, John Tolliday of Old Luttonians and Long Sutton Cricket Club chairman Chris Booth.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG101117-125TW