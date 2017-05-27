Fire was out on arrival

Holbeach firefighters attended a property in the town’s Greenwich Avenue last night (Friday) after reports of a fire.
On arrival, at 10.36pm, the fire was out already. The crew ensured the scene was safe and carried out an inspection.
Holbeach firefighters attended a property in the town’s Greenwich Avenue last night (Friday) after reports of a fire.
On arrival, at 10.36pm, the fire was out already. The crew ensured the scene was safe and carried out an inspection.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.