Teams from Spalding Fire Station were pumping floodwater from a town street for four hours overnight.

The alarm was raised around 9pm yesterday and firefighters were on the scene in Chaucer Way until 1am today.

Shortly after 9pm, @SpaldingFire sent a Tweet saying: “It’s looking like a busy night ahead for us here in Spalding.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said today: “We were pumping water away from two houses.”

The incident followed hours of heavy rain.