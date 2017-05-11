Search

Fire in outbuilding near Bourne

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue news.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue news.

0
Have your say

Firefighters attended a blaze in Morton, near Bourne, on Wednesday afternoon.

Three pumps went to the metal outbuilding fire at Walkerith Road at 4.28pm.

They used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a Cobra cutting extinguisher.