Search

Fire got out of control in Sutterton

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue news.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue news.

0
Have your say

Firefighters from Kirton attended after reports of a fire off the A16 at Sutterton yesterday (Saturday).

The incident, at 3.46pm, turned out to be burning of refuse that had got out of control. It was extinguished using one hose reel.