Fire damages part of Spalding United clubhouse before bank holiday home match

Spalding United Football Club staff saw preparations for yesterday’s match against with Cleethorpes Town disrupted by a clubhouse fire.

Crews from Spalding, Holbeach and Donington were called to the football club in Winfrey Avenue at about 10.40am yesterday morning after reports that the clubhouse roof was alight.

At one stage, the traditional August Bank Holiday fixture was thought to have been in doubt, but chairman Andy Gay was given the go-ahead to stage the game by firefighters at about 11.30am.

Police closed Winfrey Avenue at its junction with King’s Road while firefighters dealt with the blaze and damped down the clubhouse, as well as ventilating it.

Andy said: “The fire started under what we call the pigeon preparation area, outside the clubhouse, where they get the baskets ready.

“Nobody is sure as to what caused the fire, but the game (against Cleethorpes) is on as far as I’m concerned.

The burnt-out clubhouse roof at Spalding United Football Club.

“But the clubhouse itself will need a new shelter, new side and end, so we’ll need a big fundraising effort to do it.”

