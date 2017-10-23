Fire damaged Pinchbeck car parts firm to re-build

Have your say

A Pinchbeck car parts business is seeking formal planning consent to re-build its fire damaged premises.

AGM (Complete Parts and Components Solutions) Ltd was forced to move to temporary premises in Spalding Common after a fire ravaged its old home in Cresswell Close in May.

Devastating flames wrecked 80 per cent of the building and supplies worth nearly £200,000 but fortunately there were no casualties.

The cause was accidental.

• Also in Pinchbeck Morrisons is bidding to extend its store with a new building to serve home shopping customers.

The store wants to create 169 sq m of additional floor area for chilled and ambient storage for customers’ home shopping prior to it being loaded onto delivery vans.

Plans have gone to the district council and say the home shopping pod will be built in colours to complement the existing store.

The company says the proposal offers customers “more shopping choice”.

• George Adams & Son (Holding) Ltd RBS wants to create four flats at Aspire Health and Beauty in The Crescent, Spalding.

The plan involves treatment rooms on first and second floors, while treatment rooms on the ground floor will be retained.

A planning application says the conversion could have a positive impact on the area.

