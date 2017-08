Today’s match at Spalding United is going ahead, despite a fire at the ground this morning.

Plagued by vandals last season, the fire service was called to the clubhouse shortly before 11am.

Crews from Spalding, Donington and Holbeach attended the fire in the roof and warned to avoid the area if possible.

However, today’s game against Cleethorpes is still currently going ahead.

More to follow...