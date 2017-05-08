Fire at Pinchbeck car parts firm was accidental, say police

A fire which destroyed “80 per cent” of the building and contents of a Pinchbeck motor parts business was not suspicious, according to police.

Emergency services, including a paramedic, were sent to AGM (Complete Parts and Component Solutions) Ltd in Cresswell Close, Benner Road Industrial Estate, at about 7.45am on Friday.

Crews wore breathing apparatus as they used an aerial ladder platform, six water jets and a high-pressure water system to put out the fire.

Police had to close the road for a period of time and neighbouring businesses were told to keep doors and windows locked.

People living nearby said they heard an explosion, but neighbouring businesses confirmed that the only issue for them was traffic disruption for staff getting into work.

A spokesman for Acclaim Handling of Pinchbeck said: “It didn’t cause any issues for us, except for people who were coming into work and found that the road was chaotic.”

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at 8.21am, requesting assistance with an fire at a commercial premises in Pinchbeck.

“We sent a paramedic in a fast response vehicle to the scene as a precaution, but there were no reported injuries.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “There is no further police involvement in this, as it is not suspicious.”