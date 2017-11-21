Fire at former Whaplode pub

The former Lamb and Flag pub in Whaplode was damaged by fire yesterday evening (Monday November 21).

Shortly before 6pm. firefighters were called to the disused building on High Road, where the former bar areas were alight.

Crews from Holbeach, Spalding and Boston used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries.

Mahmoud Sukarno, owner of Whaplode Service Station in High Road, received planning permission in June to pull down the Lamb and Flag, which closed in May 2016.

In its place, Mr Sukarno wants to build four, four-bedroom homes after telling South Holland District Council’s planning department that the pub was in too poor a condition to make it “economically viable”.

Mr Sukarno said in his application: “The unfortunate thing is that no money was spent on the maintenance of the building and years of neglect has left the Lamb and Flag in ruin.

“As the building is not structurally sound and with other issues as well, it is just not economically viable to operate it as a pub and knowing the past business history of it does not give me any confidence.”

