Find out about Spalding’s history

Have you ever watched Time Team and wondered what they would find in Spalding or tried to imagine what the town looked like centuries ago?

Well now’s your chance to find out – the story of the town’s unique history is being told through a series of special events at Ayscoughfee Hall.

This summer the historic venue is participating in the Festival of Archaeology with events, talks, displays and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

It kicks off on Thursday, July 20 with a talk by Louise Jennings, historic environment officer for Lincolnshire.

Louise will focus on the history of South Holland from the ground down through artefacts found in and around Spalding.

Places must be booked in advance, a donation of £2 is requested to cover teas and coffee.

On Friday, July 21 an All Day Play session will be held between 10.30am and 4pm.

Families are invited to take part in a day of bouncing, dressing up, digging for artefacts, mosaic making, cookie decorating and much more.

There will be activities for young and old alike all centred around learning about archaeology. Craft making stalls will range from 50p to £2.

On Saturday, July 22 the ‘Main Event’ takes place between 10.30am and 4pm.

This will include a full day of information, education, stalls, talks and more about the study and practice of archaeology along with more family fun and activities.

For more information on the events and to book places for the talk by Louise Jennings contact Ayscoughfee Hall on 01775 764555 or email museum@sholland.gov.uk.