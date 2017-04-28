Final push to help brain tumour lad Kieran (7)

The final push to raise the last £1,000 of our £10,000 fundraising campaign for young cancer patient Kieran Taylor is on!

Kieran has a rare brain tumour and needs to travel to America for specialist treatment.

And just five weeks after we launched an appeal to help fund living and travel costs linked to Kieran’s trip, the finish line is in sight – and the seven-year-old and his family now expect to fly to America on May 28.

The Deeping St Nicholas family’s table top sale at Spalding Grammar School on Saturday raised £540 and Spalding Lions have donated £500.

The next big fundraiser is a fashion show at Kieran’s school, St John the Baptist in Hawthorn Bank, Spalding, on Tuesday, May 9.

Tickets cost £3 and are available from the school reception or by calling 01775 722644.

It’s hoped the fashion show, together with further donations, will mean the appeal hits its target.

Kieran’s mum, Karen, said the family are due to arrive in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 30 so Kieran can begin two weeks of assessments, followed by his treatment, which will take up to eight weeks.

The family are sparing Kieran the full details because they don’t want him to become anxious.

Karen said: “Kieran is sort of looking at it as if it’s an adventure. I don’t think he quite realises what’s going on just yet.

“We think it’s best to leave it that way for the moment.”

Kieran was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma last May after it was feared he was losing his sight.

His treatment will involve proton beam therapy, to destroy cancerous cells in his brain.

The Taylors have been touched by the amazing support given so far.

Karen said: “People have been very generous and it’s brilliant.”

The Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund set the ball rolling with a £500 donation.

• You can donate cash or cheques to the Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund. Please send donations to ‘Kieran Appeal’, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB.

You can also donate at opticians Molsom and Associates, in Hall Place, Spalding, or Bennett Butchers on Winsover Road, Spalding.