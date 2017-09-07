Final flower festivals of the year in South Holland

South Holland’s flower festival season ended over the August Bank Holiday weekend with events at Crowland Abbey, Gosberton Baptist Church and St Nicholas Church, Lutton.

More than £4,600 was raised by the Lutton church community after its flower festival, which had a theme of “Headline News in Flowers”.

Maureen Brown and Valerie Manley, of Donington Walking Group, at Gosberton Baptist Church's Flower Festival which had a theme of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe". Photo by Tim Wilson. SG260817-171TW.

Church spokesman Donald Rondeau said: “This is the largest amount raised since the festival started and the excellent weather was a big contributor to this total, as well as the live steam railway rides on bank holiday Monday.”

The world of Narnia created by the author and theologian CS Lewis was the inspiration for Gosberton Baptist Church’s festival.

Church minister, the Reverend Steve Weatherly-Barton, said: “CS Lewis was a genius, a great scholar and teacher who also, to his own great surprise, came to believe and accept Christian faith.”

All seven books in the Chronicles of Narnia series were reflected in flower displays of various kinds and there was also a performance by the Spalding U3A singers, along with a demonstration of the Chinese exercise Tai Chi.

Joyce Mayne, Doreen Scrimshaw, June Stanton and Pat Saxton at St Nicholas Church, Lutton, for its "Headline News in Flowers" Festival. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG270817-145TW.

Meanwhile, Crowland Abbey celebrated “Art and Artists” at its flower festival which was twinned with an art exhibition and sale of paintings at the town’s Community Hub and Library.

This year’s festival to have partners’ theme

Final flower festivals - but they’ll be back in the summer

Flower festival’s tributes to London terror victims

Organiser Carole Cole with one of the flower displays at Crowland Abbey. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG260817-159TW.

Annie Weatherley-Barton with a flower arrangement outside Gosberton Baptist Church. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG260817-172aTW.