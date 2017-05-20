Final chance to have a say on development over next 20 years

Residents in South Holland are being reminded that they have until Monday to have their say on the Publication Version of the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan.

The new Local Plan for South East Lincolnshire (the areas of Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council) has been prepared to guide development and use of land in the area up until 2036.

It includes sites to be allocated for different types of development, such as housing and employment in order to meet the area’s needs, as well as identifying areas of land which must be protected from development.

It also covers a wide range of other planning related matters in the form of policies, against which planning applications can be judged.

The Publication Version of the plan has been made available to residents as part of a six week consultation period which started on April 10 and runs until Monday2.

This is the final round of consultation that will take place before the plan is submitted to the Secretary of State for independent examination in public.

Unlike previous consultations, comments made must now relate to whether the Local Plan is ‘sound’ and complies with legal and procedural requirements – a guidance note on how to make comments is available at www.southeastlincslocalplan.org

A spokesperson for the South East Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee, said: “We have taken on board the comments you have made so far about how you would like to see Boston Borough and South Holland developed.

“A lot of work has gone into its production and it cannot be stressed enough how important this will be in influencing where we build up until 2036.

“You now have a final chance to comment on the plan, before it is submitted, to help shape the future for generations to come.”

All of the documents published for consultation are available to view online at www.southeastlincslocalplan.org/consultation; in libraries and mobile libraries and at the council offices in Boston and Spalding, during normal office hours.

You can comment on the consultation documents in the following ways:

• Online via our dedicated consultation portal at www.southeastlincslocalplan.org/consultation;

• By emailing a completed comment form (available to download from our website or can be collected at locations listed above) to: southeastlincslocalplan@sholland.gov.uk;

• By posting a completed comment form to: South Holland District Council Offices, Priory Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 2XE.

Comments must be received by 5pm on Monday, May 22nd. If you have commented during previous consultations it is not necessary to repeat those comments this time around as they have already been considered in reaching this stage. All comments made in previous consultations will be submitted to the Secretary of State.

For more information contact the Local Planning team by emailing southeastlincslocalplan@sholland.gov.uk or call 01775 764476.