Fighting fit visit by MP to St Norbert’s

Children at St Norbert’s Primary School in Spalding welcomed an important guest who joined them for a special playtime.

John Hayes, MP for South Holland and The Deepings, visited the school to speak to pupils and see the £7,000 worth of new outdoor gym equipment they are now enjoying.

John Hayes MP and pupils try out the gym equipment at St Norberts Catholic Primary School, Spalding. Photos (TIM WILSON): SG220917-125TW.

School council members showed Mr Hayes round their school before he gave into temptation and tried out the play equipment, which was installed during the summer.

Mr Hayes also spoke to the children about the importance of health, fitness and chances to learn outside the classroom at St Norbert’s a primary school ranked within the top three per cent in England for progress between the end of Key Stages 1 and 2 in reading, writing and maths.

Assistant head teacher Sam Morton said: “Our school is hitting the minimum of two hours’ exercise a week and some pupils are exceeding three hours or more.

“So we want to help in supporting the idea of an extended lifestyle and St Norbert’s has the drive to demonstrate that exercise can be fun.

“For example, our Year 5 and 6 sports leaders support the younger children with lunch activities using the gym and there has been a great increase in those wanting to take part.

“Students don’t want to come off the equipment after breaktimes and it’s lovely to watch them on it.”

St Norbert’s is one of England’s best

Director of children’s services visits outstanding Spalding school

Teacher to scale heights