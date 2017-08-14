Fifteen new homes for families in Spalding

Have your say

Fifteen families are now settled in at Spalding homes acquired by housing company Welland Homes.

The company, which was set up by South Holland District Council to provide quality rented accommodation across the district, has worked in partnership with local building firm D&R Homes in order to enable the delivery of the development.

The two and three-bedroom homes in Walters Close are fully let and the company is now looking for fresh opportunities to provide high quality rented housing.

Welland Homes Ltd director Coun Peter Coupland said: “Walters Close is a very attractive development built to an excellent standard.

“We are delighted to see that development is providing 15 local families with a high quality and energy efficient home, owned and managed by a responsible landlord.

“The company is actively seeking opportunities to deliver further investment in new housing to support this growing demand and pursue our ambition to become a landlord of choice within South Holland.”

Welland Homes was established in 2015 and its profits go to the council to help support the delivery of local public services.

• For more information on Welland Homes Limited visit www.sholland.gov.uk

Previously ...

New housing company is named after River Welland

More homes for rent on the way in South Holland

Ten ‘much-needed’ homes for Spalding despite bridge plea