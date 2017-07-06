Fields of competition at Ladybirds Pre-School

Youngsters at Ladybirds Pre-School had the first experience of winning after the West Pinchbeck nursery staged its first-ever sports day.

Parents had the chance to show their children how it was done, but not before the toddlers made them proud with their efforts in a host of sports and games.

One of the village nurserys promising athletes. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG210617-139TW.

An obstacle course, egg and spoon race and a leavers’ sack race all took place on the Leaveslake Drove fields competition, with the winners getting their own engraved medals.

But no one went away empty-handed as certificates were given out to everyone who took part before the children got to choose which parent they wanted to join them in a final relay race.

Vicky Elderkin, deputy nursery manager, said: “The manager, Cathy Amess, wanted to have a day when all the familes could come together before we break up for the summer term.

“The whole group of staff thought it would be a good idea if the parents joined in with having fun and nearly all of them did.

“It was a good day and all the children were fantastic.”