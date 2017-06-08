Fete draws big crowds

It was a “fantastic day” at the Holbeach St Johns annual summer fete where a wealth of activities brought people from all over the area.

The village hall was filled to bursting with stalls on Monday, selling arts and crafts, homemade cakes and a huge raffle with around 150 prizes.

Hog roast for lunch anyone? SG040617-121TW

Robert Frost, chairman of Holbeach St Johns village hall committee, said: “I’d like to thank the committee members for all their hard work and commitment.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who came along to make it a real community event.”

Some 60 vintage tractors made their way through the village in a procession after midday and crowds of visitors cheered them by.

A highlight of the day was a special appearance by Ozzy the African Spotted Eagle Owl and his owner Keith Walsh who hand-reared Ozzy from birth.

A dog show gave people the opportunity to bring along their beloved pooches to compete in a variety of different classes and many rosettes were awarded.

A hog roast was cooked to perfection by Jason Watson of the Lincolnshire Hog Roast Company – the pig was donated by local resident Paul Atkins.

The Women’s Institute provided tea, coffee and cakes.

Mr Frost added: “We haven’t counted the money yet but I expect we’ve done just as well as last year.”

• See the Spalding Guardian of today (Thursday) for a full page of pictures from this event.