Festive cheer comes early for ‘Mrs Christmas’

Although the sound of sleigh bells may be a while away yet, Christmas is already here in Tracey Carter’s house.

The South Holland District Councillor, who represents Holbeach Town, says she “genuinely loves Christmas” - so much so that she put her Christmas decorations and tree up in the first week of November.

She said: “I am known as Mrs Christmas. I don’t see the point in waiting. I’m turning 40 this year so I think I am hoping to deflect from that!”

But before she gets “snowballs thrown at her” she said she works hard all year and Christmas is the only time she can really switch off.

“My grandad died on Christmas Day and it was my granny’s birthday so we have no reason at all to like Christmas but I do genuinely like it.

“I like everything sparkly and being able to switch off. My mum (Sandra) and sister (Sharon) come over. I cook dinner and we have a really relaxed day.

“This is just my silly side coming out. My staffie, Taffy gets involved too and has a hat.”

Tracey has been busy organising a free Christmas dinner party with Kelly Newman, from A Country Kitchen, at Holbeach Hub on December 20. It is for people on their own or struggling financially.

And she’s got involved in bringing a professional production of Peter Pan to Holbeach WI Hall on December 17, by the Lamphouse Theatre.

It’s part of a regeneration plan for the town to provide a production as people don’t always have the funds to travel to other towns to see a play.

Tracey also took part in the Remembrance Parade on Sunday through the town to remember our fallen heroes.

Traders in Holbeach are being urged to decorate their shop windows in this year’s Christmas window dressing competition.

Coun Tracey Carter, said: “We are asking people to think about decorating Christmas trees in their window with the products that they are selling.

“Judging will commence on December 18 with prizes for first, second and third.

“It’s been sponsored by Holbeach Parish Council and there will be an independent judge.”

Last year’s winners were Holbeach Hospital Charity Shop.

There will also be the chance for people to book to have a stand in a pop-up shop in the High Street to help bring more business to the town over the festive period.

