Festival raised £1,600 for Fleet church

St Mary Magdalene Church in Fleet recently organised a very successful Arts and Crafts Festival which raised about £1,600 for church funds.

Some 120 paintings were on display and 15 of these were bought by visitors, who commented on the very high standard of work and the great variety of subjects.

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School had also put up a delightful display of children’s work.

As well as a raffle, cake stall and book stall there were 10 craft stalls where people could buy from a wonderful selection of gifts.

Many people also stayed for the delicious refreshments that were available all day.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We were pleased to welcome so many visitors to our beautiful church and we would like to thank everyone who supported us for this annual event. By popular demand we are already planning to reinstate our Flower Festival next year, as well as organising another Arts and Crafts Festival.”