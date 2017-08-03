Festival of sport in Spalding

More than 400 people took part in a celebration of sport in Spalding at the start of the school summer holidays.

The 1Life Festival at the town’s Castle Sports Complex and Swimming Pool was a day of free sporting activities, health checks and demonstrations which involved groups from across South Holland and elsewhere.

Families enjoyed inflatable swimming sessions, badminton, short tennis, indoor bowls, gym workshops, a bouncy castle and archery.

Among the groups taking part were Mark Farnham Tae Kwon Do Club of Long Sutton and the charity Little Miracles that supports families with disabled and seriously ill children.

A 1Life spokesman said: “Families from in and around the district attended the centre to enjoy a day of free activities for all.

“There was Les Mills Sprint and Group Cycle taster classes outside, delivered by the 1Life fitness team for members of the public to try out, and Lincolnshire Co-op were providing free health checks in their health pod.

“Other exhibitors included Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue whose staff showed members of the public around a police van and fire engine respectively.

“Nearly everyone went home with some delicious homemade fudge, in a variety of flavours, from the Deeping Fudge Factory.

“The team at 1Life Castle Sports Complex would like to thank all the stallholders and staff who helped out at the event, as well as those who attended.

“We hope everyone enjoyed the day and we will be holding another event next year.”

