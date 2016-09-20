Fenland Working Weekend raises cash for Holbeach Hospital

Tractor lovers weren’t exactly ploughing lonely furrows at the annual Fenland Working Weekend because lots of people were in the driving seat.

Nearly 30 people attended on Saturday and 35 on Sunday to plough or cultivate the land at a field off Austendyke Road, Weston Hills.

Gerry Hutchinson adjusts his plough. SG170916-161TW

One of the organisers, Andrew French, says the working weekend is one of the oldest fixtures of its type in the local calendar.

It’s not a competition and enthusiasts simply turn up to enjoy working the land in a traditional way as well as meet and chat to fellow enthusiasts.

“It’s an informal event,” said Andrew.

Andrew said the oldest machine on the field was a 1936-7 Fordson tractor and there was a big range of farm vehicles right up to the present day.

Carol Shaw with her International, which has been used locally since 1969. SG170916-157TW

One of the attractions for visitors was a little tractor and trailer ride, which saved them a long walk.

“That seemed to be a highlight because the kids like that sort of thing,” said Andrew.

Money raised from the event has yet to be totted up but it will be donated to Holbeach Hospital.

Roffes Catering kept the wheels turning by supplying refreshments. Andrew said the enthusiasts wanted to thank LFP (Lincolnshire Field Products) for allowing use of the field and Doubleday Group for lending a big John Deere tractor so they could tidy up the field afterwards.

Man at work. SG170916-185TW

Roffes Catering kept the wheels turning: Mary Owen, Tina Kent, Harlie Pearce and Linda Chapman. SG170916-159TW

A spot of careful driving in the field. SG170916-183TW