Feelin’ hot, hot, hot in Holbeach!

Holbeach has taken the record for the hottest late-August Bank Holiday Monday on record,

The Met Office recorded the mercury peaking at 28.2C at Holbeach on Monday afternoon, with much of the south and South East recording above average temperatures.

Holbeach was which was warmer than beaches of Bora Bora, Rio de Janeiro and Sydney.

The previous record was 27.2C recorded in East Bergholt in Suffolk in 1984.

Monday’s high of 28.2C recorded in Lincolnshire topped the hottest temperature recorded across the UK the previous day in London at 27C.

Records for the hottest August bank holiday have been kept since 1965, when it was moved from the first Monday of the month to the last.