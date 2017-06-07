Fears over state of derelict hotel at Donington

Parish councillors are increasingly concerned for the fate of the Red Cow Hotel as it continues to deteriorate.

In December, Hertfordshire company Market Homes Ltd was given planning consent to turn the derelict building into 31 apartment type homes, but it is not known when conversion work will begin.

The grade II listed former coaching inn has been wrecked by fires and vandalism since it closed for business 15 years ago.

Several owners have come and gone.

District and parish councillor Jane King says parts of the High Street building are being held up by Acrow Props.

Coun Colin Harrison described a sign at the front of the hotel as “very, very dangerous” and asked that a letter from the parish council should be sent to the owners.

Coun Phil Lovell said the Red Cow had been allowed to deteriorate due to it having a succession of owners.

He said: “It’s like Russian roulette, waiting for it to fall down.”

• When planning consent was given by South Holland District Council for the housing development, hopes were high that the blot on the village landscape would be transformed. Coun King said at that time: “They (Market Homes) do seem very keen and committed, although it’s going to be a hell of a job to clean up the site.”