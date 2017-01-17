Fear that Donington Co-op could become a target for another raid

A district councillor fears Donington Co-op’s plan to have an external ATM could see the Market Place store hit again by ram raiders.

Coun Jane King wanted the cashpoint placed inside the Market Place premises after two attacks on the store.

The most recent saw the front of the store repeatedly rammed by a tractor in the early hours of September 29.

Part of the shop was demolished but the ATM remained intact and the bungling crooks fled empty handed.

The store has been out of action ever since, although repairs are well under way.

Coun King said: “I am told the ATM company don’t want the cashpoint inside – if it goes outside they may as well paint a target on it.”

She accepts having the cashpoint inside would have inconvenienced some customers who wanted to draw money out of hours, but says the Co-op plays a key role in the life of the village and no one wants to see the shop put out of action again.

Coun King said the Co-op had been very good about updating residents on the progress of repair works.

A spokesman for the Co-op told us: “The ATM is expected to be located externally. Locating a cash machine internally would leave the village with no access to cash outside of store opening hours.”

He said rebuilding work commenced at the end of November once approvals, consents and plans for a programme of site works were all in place.

The Co-op opened a pop-up shop selling its most popular lines within hours of the failed ram raid and that shop remains in the car park of the next door Bull Inn pub.

A courtesy minibus was also laid on to take customers to nearby Co-op food stores.

The minibus hasn’t restarted this year but the Co-op says it will reconsider its re-introduction if there is sufficient demand from the community.

After the raid, there was three-way traffic light controlled working on the road outside the store.

The Co-op spokesman told us: “Removing traffic management controls was a priority.

“The required demolition work was completed and debris removed before Christmas, allowing for the road traffic management controls to be removed.

“Next steps include structural repair works, repairing the roof, new shop front and signage; internal refitting including flooring, refrigeration and suspended ceiling before readying the store for its re-opening.

“It is too early to confirm the launch date.”

