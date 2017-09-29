Fashion show in Weston for Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial project

Fundraising for a £40,000 memorial to remember road crash victims in Lincolnshire is to continue with a fashion show in Weston next month.

The event at Baytree Garden Centre on Wednesday, October 18, at 7pm is to help towards the cost of creating the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial at Westgate Woods in Wyberton.

More than £30,000 has been raised for the project so far and work has already started, with a base having been laid for a footpath to the area and a memorial stone having been bought and engraved.

The memorial is to provide a space for relatives, friends and families to come and remember those who have died in tragic circumstances on county roads.

Boston Woods Trust, which owns and manages the woodland on the outskirts of Boston, made the area available, alongside one of the avenues which points towards Boston Stump in the distance.

The campaign has been driven by Anne Bourne, of Boston, who lost her daughter and niece in a crash on the A52 in Stickney 13 years ago when, in total, four people died and Anne’s other daughter was seriously injured.

Wild flowers inside an avenue of lime trees will border the pathway which will have a stone finish in keeping with the natural look of the woodland area.

A wet oak shelter is to be constructed on one side of the path, with a Lakeland green slate memorial, suitably engraved with a dedication and symbolic footsteps, laid on the path.

Tickets for the fashion show priced £4 are available from Anne Bourne on 01205 367892.