Fashion show event for Kieran

A mum-of-two from Spalding is working hard to make sure young brain tumour patient Kieran Taylor (seven) can have life-changing treatment in the USA.

Helen Redman, of Shearers Drive, has helped organise a fashion show and sale at St John the Baptist Primary School, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding, on Tuesday, May 9, at 7pm.

All proceeds will go to Kieran and his family, of Deeping St Nicholas, who will fly out to the USA at the end of May for the youngster to have proton therapy treatment for a brain tumour that was first diagnosed a year ago.

Helen said: “I got in touch with Lincs Fashions, a company that does fashion shows for charity, after putting myself in the shoes of Kieran’s parents.

“My daughter is in Kieran’s class at school so I’ve known them for a few months and his medical treatment is something I was aware of.

“I’ve spent a few hours working on the fashion show, speaking to family and friends about it, trying to get raffle prizes for the night and refreshments as well.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about Kieran and I’m giving a few hours of my time that ultimately is all about helping the community.”

Kieran, along with sister Caitlin (nine), mum Karen and dad Steve, will be spending at least nine weeks in the USA having treatment for craniopharyngioma which causes sudden changes in behaviour, eyesight problems and weight gain.

The NHS is paying the costs of Kieran’s treatment, accommodation and air fares for him and his parents.

But Steve and Karen have to fund travel insurance, visas and their living expenses whilst in the USA themselves, along with travel and accommodation costs for Caitlin.

Helen said: “The fashion show is about being selfless in thinking how I’d react if I was in the position of Kieran’s parents.”

Tickets are £3 and available from Helen on 07817 693836.