Farmers join call to ‘Save our Spuds’

A national campaign to ‘Save our Spuds’ has been backed by farmers in South Holland.

The Love Food, Hate Waste campaign, run by not-for-profit group WRAP, believes that every day in the UK we bin around 5.8 million potatoes - most of which are still good enough to eat.

It works out to about half of all the potatoes we buy.

Farmer Chris Carter, who writes our agricultural column Word on the Ground, said: “I do not understand why we have so much waste. About 30 per cent of food we buy is thrown out. Our grandparents would never have dreamed of throwing it out.

“There is a terrible waste. We buy two pounds of potatoes and throw the rest away. “At Christmas time you would think there is a siege going on. By Christmas Eve the supermarket shelves are empty and people are buying everything.”

Farmer David Branton, of Willow Tree Farm in Deeping St Nicholas, is a big supplier of potatoes and said: “Green potatoes are dangerous to health as they contain certain toxins, but skin blemishes are largely irrelevant - most people remove the skin.

“They are perfectly fine to eat and will still taste nice.

“Potatoes are incredibly good value at the moment.”

The love Food, Hate Waste campaign claims that half of us throw potatoes in the bin because we didn’t get round to using them in time.

It advises ways of using up leftover potatoes - such as:

○ Mix leftover boiled potatoes with mayonnaise and chopped onions to make a potato salad.

○ Store cooked mash in a Tupperware container and make it into little patties the next morning and fry to make ‘mash browns’

○ Leftover mash or cooked potatoes can be stirred into soups to thicken then up.

For more ideas go to www.lovefoodhatewaste.com

