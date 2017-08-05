Farmer Keith awarded for 50 years’ work

Have your say

Keith Louth has shown great dedication to his job - he’s been getting up and going to work at the same farm for five decades.

Farming may have changed since grandad Keith (65) first started at Lundy’s Farm (Hay Farming Ltd) in Holbeach St Marks in 1967, but his love of the job has continued.

He has progressed up the ranks from farm hand to workshop manager, looking after repairs to machinery and agricultural implements.

In honour of his dedication, he was awarded a long service medal at this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

Keith said: “I started when I was 15 years old, as a general farm worker.

“I progressed onto tractor driver and combine harvester.

“A lot of the work was more manual back then and machinery and implements were smaller.

“There were probably 12-15 men working on the farm. Now there are about 7-8 of us.”

And it’s a family affair for Keith as his father George also worked on the farm and his wife Karen has worked there in the past.

He said: “I enjoy the work. It is a real family firm. I haven’t got any plans for retirement yet and I’d like to keep going as long as I can.”

Farm manager Simon Bartlett said: “Keith’s service to the company over the 50 years has been exemplary. He should be very proud of his achievements over that time.”

In 1967, the year Keith joined the farm, events included:

○ England’s 1966 World Cup winning manager Alf Ramsey got a knighthood and captain Bobby Moore received an OBE.

○ Charlie Chaplin opened his last film, A Countess From Hong Kong, in England

○ Rock concert Barbeque ‘67, featuring Jimi Hendrix, Cream and Pink Floyd, was held in Spalding

