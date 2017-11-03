Farmer fun at tractor plough competition event

A tractor ploughing event in Holbeach St Marks has raised more than £1,300 for a cancer charity.

The event on Leadenhall Road involved 20 tractors ploughing for fun on both Saturday and Sunday, with 41 tractors taking part in a ploughing match on Sunday.

One of the competitors in the ploughing match. Photo: SG221017-100TW

Stephen Pearsall, who helped organise the event, said, “We had tractors from all over the place compete in the match, as competitors came from Lincolnshire, Leicester, Essex and Norfolk among others.”

Stephen added: “We raised £1,333 for Prostate Cancer UK which is a very worthwhile cause.”

As well as the tractor ploughing match, there was a raffle, for which the public, shops from around Holbeach and Morrisons supermarket all donated prizes.

Stephen said: “I want to thank everyone who donated prizes because without those prizes we couldn’t have done the raffle.”

Refreshments for Prostate Cancer - Jennifer Smith, Rachael Rudd, Christine Pearsall, Anne Sharpe. Photo: SG221017-110TW

The field used was donated to the event by PJ Duffy and Son, and Stephen said: “We couldn’t have done this without them as we wouldn’t have had a field!”

The event returns in 2018 on the weekend of October 20 and 21 and Stephen said: “We will talk to the farmer to decide what cause to support, as it is his field, we want to give something back to him.”

Judge Tilly Garrod checks the furrows. Photo: SG221017-102TW

Mick Osborne checks his progress. Photo: SG221017-112TW