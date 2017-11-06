Fantastic response to Tydd St Mary Village Hall new volunteers’ appeal

The future of Tydd St Mary Village Hall has been secured after an “amazing response” from two villages to help run it.

At least 25 people attended a public meeting at the village hall last Monday when a new committee and trustees were chosen to manage the building which celebrates its 90th anniversary next year.

I was totally amazed by the enthusiasm for a facility that I’ve been running for a long, long time David Bays, outgoing chairman of Tydd St Mary Village Hall committee

David Bays, outgoing chairman of the village hall committee, Tydd St Mary resident Irene Carter and parish councillor Nicolette Evans led the efforts to recruit more volunteers to keep the centre open by delivering leaflets in the village.

Mr Bays said: “As it drew near to 7pm, I went to the village hall where I was told that ten people would be turning up to the meeting.

“But we ended up with more than double that and I was overwhelmed when I saw 25 people turn up who were all willing to take up roles, with five trustees and a very adequate committee elected on the night.

“I was totally amazed by the enthusiasm for a facility that I’ve been running for a long, long time and a great deal of thanks goes to the people who ran the bingo nights which were a main source of income for the village hall.”

The new volunteers will meet together for the first time on Thursday, November 23, at 7pm, to discuss plans to revive the bingo nights and organise other community events.

Coun Evans said: “I can’t believe the amazing response to our leaflet drop in both Tydd St Mary and Tydd St Giles, especially considering the fact that I talked to a lot of people who didn’t know that the village hall was in trouble.

“The parish council thought that it would help out, if needs be, but that’s not necessary now as a management committee and trustees were elected at the meeting.”

Mr Bays said: “As an 84-year-old man, it’s been a struggle having to turn up to open the village hall and then ensure that everything was turned off.

“But it’s a facility that I wanted to keep open and now it will be in the fresh hands of a new, young committee.

“I’m amazed by the response and it shows that Tydd St Mary is alive and well again.”

