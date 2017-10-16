Family’s 13-year-old pet tortoise stolen from Holbeach Clough garden

Have your say

Police are investigating after a family’s 13-year-old pet tortoise was stolen from a garden at Holbeach Clough.

Insp Gareth Boxall said: “It’s definitely been removed by somebody because it was in a secure run.”

The theft was discovered on Saturday and police are appealing for witnesses to call them on 101, quoting incident 356 of October 14.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

