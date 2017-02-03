Family-owned building supplies firm extends to new branch in Holbeach

Family firm Branch Bros are celebrating their 50th anniversary by opening a new branch in Holbeach.

Firm founder Ron Branch and a small team are currently transforming the old Boston Tractors building in Boston Road South, which is expected to employ eight people when it opens in April or May.

There are three generations of the family working in the building supplies firm, which has an extensive range of other services.

Fellow family members are Ron’s son, managing director Ashley Branch, and grandsons Nathan (21) and Thomas (18).

Branch Bros was established in The Deepings and opened a branch in Bourne on its 30th anniversary.

Ashley says it’s a coincidence the Holbeach opening is happening on their 50th anniversary and says the town is a natural extension to the business because it already has customers in the area as well as Spalding, Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge.

He said: “Boston Road South is a great location because it’s a main road off the A17, it’s just opposite Tesco – so it’s very visible – and it’s close to the town centre. We think it’s a great site, really.”

The firm mainly deals in building materials, landscape materials and timber.

There will be plenty of parking on site in Boston Road South for people to park and collect materials, and enjoy services such as timber cut to length, and there will also be deliveries.

Ashley said: “We have got quite a healthy retail trade and we’re very customer friendly. We are also very strong with the local trade, supplying small to medium-sized building firms, carpenters and landscapers. We carry a wide range of products keenly priced.”

Branch Bros have used services local to Holbeach as they developed the site. Two existing Branch Bros employees who live locally will be based in Boston Road South.

“We will take on at least an additional six people,” said Ashley.

He said the whole building is being completely refurbished.

“Obviously we are doing quite a lot of the work by ourselves,” said Ashley. “We have also got some external contractors coming in to do some of the major works.”

He’s proud the company is family owned and independent. Ashley said: “My dad Ron is 74 this year and he still works regularly in the business.”

