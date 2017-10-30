Family of tragic Ilze so grateful for the generosity of Spalding people

Our magnificent readers have dug deep to help pay the funeral costs for a mum tragically killed in a road crash.

Ilze Dobele (46), of New Road, Spalding, was one of two women back seat passengers who died on Friday, October 13.

Ilze had lived with partner Arturs Kotlers in a room in a shared house and lettings agency PPM, of Swan Street, last week launched a £3,000 appeal for funeral expenses, cremation here and repatriation of Ilze’s ashes for a funeral service in Latvia.

Almost £2,000 was donated online by yesterday lunchtime and more donations were put in a sealed tin by generous people visiting PPM’s office.

The appeal remains open but PPM, Arturs, and Ilze’s daughters, Ieva and Marta, have created a “thank you” video on JustGiving as well as saying a big thank you to our readers.

Ieva and Marta are in Spalding, sorting out their mum’s effects and preparing for a private cremation.

Ieva said: “We all are very touched that so many people have been donating to help us repatriate her back to Latvia.

“When I read comments from online donators and translated those to my grandparents they were surprised that there are so many people who want to help and are with us in this time.

“My sister and I are also very grateful not just about donations but also about all the help and emotional support we got since we arrived in UK because without it we don’t think we could get it all done as fast as we have.”

The story was published in our sister paper, The Spalding Guardian, on Thursday and Judy Flynn, from PPM, told us: “I am just so grateful to you and your team for picking this up. We have nearly £2,000 raised so far. Amazing.”

Comments posted on JustGiving include one from a couple going through their own loss who say “our hearts feel the pain”.

You can donate by visiting https://www,justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ilze

• Ilze and Ingrida Dudeniene (47), of Spring Gardens, Spalding, died when a car plunged into a water-filled ditch on Puddock Road, Ramsey Forty Foot, Cambs. A man is in custody charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.”

