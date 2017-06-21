Family have worked village farm for nearly 150 years

The work of a father of sons team of growers from Quadring Fen has been highlighted during British Flowers Week.

Currently harvesting early sunflowers for Waitrose, Henry and Charles Robinson are the sixth generation of flower growers, working on their 147 year old family farm with their father Richard.

Richard Robinson, centre, with sons Henry (turquoise shirt) and Charles (checked shirt) begin the harvest of early British sunflowers for Waitrose.

The Robinson’s farm has 420 acres of sunflower fields, with the growers picking eight to nine million stems a year.

They also grow Sweet Williams for Waitrose.

Henry said: “Growing flowers for us is not just a job, it’s a passion. We never get bored of seeing our fields of sunflowers.

“We pick the stems when they are five to six feet tall and by the time they arrive at Waitrose, they’ll be ready to open, showing off their magnificently cheerful yellow colour.”