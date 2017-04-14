Family give new lease of life to Bull’s Neck pub at Penny Hill

The Bull’s Neck pub in Washway Road, Penny Hill, near Holbeach, reopened today (Friday) with former hoteliers Neil and Lyn Spiers at the helm.

The couple are running the pub with their daughter Claire (20).

Claire said the pub will be run as a free house, offering a variety of ales on tap, such as Old Speckled Hen, and serving food, including sandwiches, jacket potatoes and basket meals with a promise of even more good dining to come.

She said: “We are hoping to bring out a menu in the future.

“Right now we want time to get comfortable with our customers, to get to know them and for them to get to know us.”

The family moved to the pub in September and have given it an extensive makeover.

Claire said: “It’s very different from what it was. The colours are toned down and it’s got a much more homely feel to it. It’s more like a country pub than it was before.”

Claire’s parents ran a hotel in the North West for 11 years before moving to Lincolnshire and have extensive experience of the catering industry.

The whole family is looking forward to the pub venture.

Claire said: “We’re really excited about it.”

As well as helping in the pub, Claire’s role will include the social media and marketing side.

The family understand the former coaching inn was closed for about 18 months.

• The pub previously reopened with new owners in October 2013.