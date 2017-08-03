Family fun with firefighters in Spalding

Have your say

Spalding Fire Station is putting some time aside for families to pay its staff a visit in-between emergencies.

Firefighters are hosting a picnic and open day at the station off West Elloe Avenue on Saturday, August 19, from 10am until 4pm.

It promises to be a fun-filled day for all the family and you are encouraged to bring a picnic and make a day of it Petra Barneveld-Taylor, full-time firefighter, Spalding Fire Station

The event will feature a variety of family games, displays of fire, ambulance and police vehicles, a barbecue and demonstrations by firefighters based at the station.

Proceeds from the day will be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity which supports both injured and retired staff.

Petra Barneveld-Taylor, a full-time firefighter in Spalding, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for local residents to meet other members of their community and fire service staff at the town’s fire station.

“It is also a chance to discover all aspects of the job of being a firefighter, as well as to pick up valuable fire safety information.

“It promises to be a fun-filled day for all the family and you are encouraged to bring a picnic and make a day of it.

“All the monies raised will be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity, an organisation that provides support and rehabilitation to serving and retired members of the fire service and their dependants.

“It has helped many firefighters recover from injury quicker and provided guidance and counselling through traumatic experiences.

“So please come and support your local fire station and help make the open day a success.”

