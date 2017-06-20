Family fun days as EMG moves into new home

EMG held its Grand Opening weekend to celebrate opening its new showroom and workshop off Wardentree Lane in Pinchbeck.

Hundreds attended over the two days, enjoying free ice creams from Robinsons and having their cars cleaned at the new hand car wash facility.

The Watkins-Grove family meet Herbie. From left: Rylan, Heather and Peter

While site tours were under way there was a lap time challenge on the six-man racing simulator, with the quickest lap going to staff member Michael Mulligan.

Children enjoyed a Mario Kart grand prix and bounced away on the fun house or chose a slightly quicker ride on the tea-cups or vintage train ride.

The new facility will provide locals with a wider than ever range of used cars from all manufacturers with a varied price range.

All cars will come with the usual warranty and service level EMG have always offered from their previous site at St John’s Road, Spalding.

The new service and fast fit facility offers MOTs from £19 for a limited time and servicing at discounted prices and a whileyou wait service.

General manager Paul Watkins-Groves said: “Everybody enjoyed the weekend, which was set up with help from Jan from Tulip Events.

“Many offers are currently better than we have ever had. We are unashamedly offering some crazy prices on MOTs, servicing and some fantastic options on nearly new cars.

“We need to hit the ground running so our offers need to be extremely competitive and available to all.”

• EMG, previously Edmonsons and before that Cars and Tractors, has been in the area for over 70 years. The new hand car wash will be officially open later in the month, but that aside EMG are officially open for business in Pinchbeck.

