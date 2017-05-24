Family fun at Spalding firm celebrating 70th anniversary

Long standing Spalding business Andrew’s Sawmills held a family fun day for their 70th anniversary on Sunday.

The family run business, established in 1947, hosted activities for all ages, including wood turning, blacksmith demonstrations, a “splat the rat” game, tombola, competitions, tours of the sawmills, craft stalls and cakes and refreshments.

FAMILY FUN: Martha and Thomas Jeffery play "Splat the Rat" with Paul Smith of Andrews Sawmills. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG210517-111TW.

There was even a special appearance from Spalding Guardian mascot Spike the Hedgehog who kept children entertained.

Joanne Richardson-Woodward, one of the organisers, said: “The day was a huge success and we were full all the time.”

The fun day, as well as being a birthday celebration, raised £450 for the Woodland Trust, to whom Andrew’s Sawmills are also dedicating a half-acre of woodland.

Originally, the company’s main trade was manufacturing boxes and pallets but they now sell cut to size timber, hardwoods and fencing products, as well as garden tools and ornaments, paint, wallpaper, decorating tools and ironmongery.

Some of the staff have been working there for more than 30 years and one has been working there for forty-three years.

The fun day organisers would like to thank their customers, staff, family and friends for joining them for their anniversary celebration.