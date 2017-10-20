Families’ gifts are the new benchmark of love for Moulton Chapel’s octagonal church

The Mason and Dennis families have found a new benchmark for declaring their love for the beautiful octagonal church of St James at Moulton Chapel.

The families have presented two commemorative benches to the church and the plaque on them says it all: “The benches on either side of the church door are dedicated by the Dennis & Mason families. We love this church.”

The idea to provide a peaceful place to sit in the church grounds came from Trevor Dennis and Maureen Dennis (nee Mason) who met in the village as very young children and were christened and married, 63 years ago, in St James.

Mr Dennis said: “Although my wife and I have lived in Bedford for many years we visit Moulton Chapel often and have many family and friends living in the village and the surrounding area.

“We thought it would be a good idea to donate something lasting to the church to commemorate our families which would also serve the local community. “Our eye was caught by these benches and we were delighted to see how well they fitted in.

“When we were children both the Dennis and Mason families were a major part of the church congregation and my father Jim Dennis, as well as being well remembered as the village barber, served as a choirboy in St James from a very small child to when he died at the age of 89.

“My sister Marion was also organist for several years.”

“We hope visitors to St James and passers-by in the church grounds will enjoy a bit of peace and quiet in comfort on our benches.”

Mrs Dennis said: “I was actually born in the Jolly Farmer pub in the village, which used to be called the Three Tuns, and was one of eight children. One of my brothers, Gerald, founded Mason Brothers Transport and four of my sisters, Jenny, Bridget, Janice and Gwenda, still live in the Spalding area as does my daughter Jacqui Woods.

“The village and people of Moulton Chapel are very special and will always hold a treasured place in our hearts. It’s nice to think that our memory will live on in these benches.”

Mrs Jean Cottam, a member of the St James’ Parochial Church Council, said: “We are delighted with the benches. They fit beautifully into the church grounds and we are so grateful to Mr and Mrs Dennis and their families.”

