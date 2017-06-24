Families get together in the sunshine

Families flocked to Ayscoughfee Hall Gardens in Spalding on Sunday for The Great Get Together.

The special event was organised by South Holland District Council’s Communities Team and supported by Ayscoughfee Hall Museum, Tonic Health and Spalding Round Table. The event was held as part of a national campaign inspired by the murdered MP Jo Cox.

Playing Connect4

More than 270 people came along and enjoyed a variety of fun and traditional, lawn and garden games.

There was also balloon modelling, face painting, arts and craft activities and family entertainment. Guests brought along their own picnics and enjoyed the summer sunshine.

The Communities Team was on hand to give advice about health and wellbeing activities in the district.

Coun Gary Taylor, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for community development, who attended the event, said: “The warm weather possibly helped to generate the big turn out and it was great to see so many families enjoying themselves.

“The aim of the event was to bring the local community together to celebrate the things that we all enjoy and have in common and it definitely achieved that. We have already had positive feedback from people who attended. I would like to thank everyone who came along and those who gave up their spare time to organise the event.”

For more information about events in South Holland, visit www.shollland.gov.uk.