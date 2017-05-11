False alarms for firefighters

Lincolnshire firefighters were called out to a couple of false alarms in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Wholetime and retained crews from Spalding attended reports of smoke in a building on Ash Court at 1.28am – but this was caused by cooking fumes.

A minute later a Donington crew attended alarms sounding at Waterside Court, Spalding. On arrival, they found this had been caused by a system fault.

At 10.06pm the previous evening (Wednesday) Spalding crews attended alarms sounding at Waterside Court in the town – this had also been caused by cooking fumes.