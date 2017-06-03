Fab £1,500 donation means Spalding PHAB Club can hit the road for outings

Spalding PHAB Club members are celebrating because a £1,500 donation from the Two Lips Charity Ball will keep their two minibuses on the road for a host of outings.

The ball was organised by the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland, who were raising funds for PHAB and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

Spalding PHAB Club has 70 members, a mixture of physically disabled and able bodied people.

The Spalding club was formed in 1984, but this weekend members will head to Wicksteed Park to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the national organisation.

When it was founded, PHAB stood for physically handicapped and able bodied people, but now the term physically disabled is used.

Spalding PHAB Club exists entirely from its own fundraising and donations so the big donation from Rotary is very welcome.

PHAB chairman Andrew Inkley said: “It’s an amazing amount of money.

“We want to thank Rotary and everyone who supported the Two Lips Ball.”

He said Spalding’s Rotary clubs have been tremendous supporters of PHAB through the years and all of the members in the photograph (right) have been able to attend outward bound type courses run by The Calvert Trust because of donations made by Rotarians.

PHAB meet twice a month at Weston Hills Village Hall as well as enjoying social outings to watch greyhound racing or take part in activities like ten bin bowling and Scalextric racing.

Andrew said members get an awful lot out of their social gatherings.

He said: “It’s about people mixing together.”

Peter Atkinson, press officer for the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland, said his club was delighted to help PHAB.

“It’s a very worthwhile cause,” he said.

• To donate to PHAB, please call 01775 760388.