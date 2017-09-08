Explore places of worship in new festival this weekend

Uncover hidden artefacts, a ‘time capsule’ or maybe be the one to find King John’s treasure after all this time.

That is on offer in South Holland this weekend (September 9 and 10) in what is a first for the area.

The new ‘Holland Places of Worship Festival’ sees many of our religious buildings opening their doors to tourists and visitors.

People can learn about figures such as the Pilgrim Fathers who attempted to leave for America from Lincolnshire in 1607 before being intercepted. They successfully completed their voyage aboard the Mayflower in 1620 from Plymouth.

Among the churches taking part is St Mary and the Holy Rood Church in Donington, which features a stained glass window in memory of those killed in the Great War and another dedicated to Matthew Flinders. (Open Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.)

St Mary the Virgin Church in Swineshead, which has roots dating back to the time of King John, is open Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday midday-4pm; plus St Swithun’s Church in Bicker is open Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm.

○ The Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show is also on this weekend.

PREVIOUSLY:

Matthew Flinders is remembered in Donington

End of the road for Donington Youth Club as appeal fails