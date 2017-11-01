Expert advice on offer during Trustees Week

Have your say

A free event is being held in Spalding during Trustees’ Week to empower and enable those who manage charities and community groups.

The Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) Voluntary Sector Forum will include information on the legal obligations within new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which applies in the UK from May next year.

The event will include expert advice and information on the importance of quality standards and charity accreditation and a keynote speech from Nadeem Razvi, of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO).

It will also offer an opportunity to network, make vital connections and share tips and support with other local charity leaders.

The voluntary sector forum is for anyone who manages a charity and/or community group and/or sits on a committee board.

Ruth Copleston, LCVS senior operations officer, said: “The forum is a place to share best practice and the latest news and to meet others doing similar things.

“It also offers an opportunity to consider and explore whether your charity or community group is complying with new regulations.”

The event will be kicked off by Nadeem Razvi, including an introduction to PQASSO accreditation and charity governance and question and answer session.

It will also include information on GDPR, recruiting and managing volunteers and a networking session with tea and cake provided.

It takes place at South Holland District Council offices, Priory Road, Spalding, on Friday, November 17, 1pm to 4pm. Places must be booked in advance via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk