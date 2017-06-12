Ex-South Holland District Council officer and wife both found dead

The deaths of a former South Holland District Council worker and teacher at a Moulton school have left a relative in ‘complete shock’.

An inquest into the deaths of Sean (50) and Mary Lawson (63) at their Warwickshire home was opened and adjourned on Wednesday, but police are treating the deaths as suicide.

Mr Lawson, whose parents still live in Spalding, worked for the district council as an environmental health officer before moving to Rugby.

His uncle, Barrie Fowler (74), of Little London, Spalding, said: “I always had a good relationship with Sean and there’s nothing bad you could say about him at all.

“We got on ever so well and used to spend Sundays playing cards before having a roast dinner.

“He was the life and soul of the party so when I was informed about Sean and his wife’s deaths, it was a complete shock.

“I’m just waiting to here when the funeral will be held.”

Mrs Lawson worked at The John Harrox Primary School in Moulton before becoming Director of Education for the Diocese of Leicester between 2010 and 2014.

The Bishop of Leicester, the Right Reverend Martyn Snow said: “Mary made a very significant contribution to the work of the Church across the diocese so my thoughts and prayers are with Mary and Sean’s family and friends”.

Detective Inspector Matthew Pyatt, of Warwickshire Police, said: “We are not treating the incident as suspicious as the incident was contained to the property and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

“The case will be handed over to the coroner next of kin have been informed.”